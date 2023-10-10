SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003613 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

