SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading 4% Higher

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.40. 1,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 232,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

SOS Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SOS by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SOS by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SOS by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the period.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

