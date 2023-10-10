Sourceless Price Tops $0.0093 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $194.43 million and $875.48 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 64.2% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013276 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,432.70 or 1.00045763 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00925842 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

