SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.