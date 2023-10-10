SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,097,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 419,626 shares.The stock last traded at $21.26 and had previously closed at $21.17.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 872,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 822,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,441,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 130,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

