SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

