SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Purchased by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 104,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.65. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,002. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.74.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

