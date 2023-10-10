SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,428. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

