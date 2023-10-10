SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,128,000 after buying an additional 2,823,990 shares during the period. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,084,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,133,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.39. 1,521,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,138. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

