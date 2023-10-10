SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $13,752,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $458.79. 298,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,680. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $399.69 and a 1 year high of $500.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.55 and a 200-day moving average of $465.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

