Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.75. 744,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,403. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

