State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 20,900 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.43% of Planet Fitness worth $25,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

