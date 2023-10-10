State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in American Tower by 4.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.