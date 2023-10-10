State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.16.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

