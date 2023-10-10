State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.77 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $409,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $395.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.72 and its 200-day moving average is $369.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $244.85 and a 52 week high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

