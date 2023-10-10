State of Michigan Retirement System Has $16.17 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 193,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,157 shares of company stock worth $9,909,430 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCO opened at $318.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.75. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.13.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

