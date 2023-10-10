State of Michigan Retirement System Has $27.43 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,200.71.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,009.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,829.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

