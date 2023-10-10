State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $26,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $289.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

