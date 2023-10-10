State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 215,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $22,178,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.