State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equinix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,759,000 after buying an additional 43,850 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $731.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $757.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $749.53. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.32%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

