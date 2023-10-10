State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.32% of Hexcel worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,847,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,738,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 780,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 525,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

