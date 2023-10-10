State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.13.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $210.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $181.32 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.