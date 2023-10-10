State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 10,200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

