State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

HCA opened at $248.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.37 and its 200-day moving average is $273.93. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

