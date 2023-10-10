State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 18,300 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 45,104.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,395 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

