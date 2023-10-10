State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 59.1% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

