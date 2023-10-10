State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $44,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.95.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $466.77 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $520.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.62 and a 200-day moving average of $447.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

