Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.45

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at $896,025.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Steelcase by 342.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 120,042 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 197,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 78,753 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

