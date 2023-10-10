Steem Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $76.82 million and $2.38 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,420.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00230434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.80 or 0.00776062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00557324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00054646 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00123405 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 445,779,578 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.