Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) PT Lowered to C$2.40

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

Steppe Gold stock remained flat at $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

