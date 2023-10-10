Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$35.00

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on ADENTRA from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.
