Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$35.00

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on ADENTRA from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS HDIUF remained flat at $21.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. ADENTRA has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

