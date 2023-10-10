Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,826 call options on the company. This is an increase of 114% compared to the average daily volume of 3,654 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 710.2% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,268 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 29.1% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

