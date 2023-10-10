Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of CarMax Put Options (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,019 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,323 put options.
CarMax Price Performance
CarMax stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,614. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.
CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.
