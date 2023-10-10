StockNews.com Begins Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.28 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 5,981,202 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $1,136,428.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 571,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,641.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,970,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,934. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

