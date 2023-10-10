Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $7.60 on Tuesday, hitting $274.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,366. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.55. The firm has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $203.23 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

