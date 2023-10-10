Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 491.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NOVA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 5,010,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,805,000 after buying an additional 1,265,567 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 901,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 98,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 660,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Featured Stories

