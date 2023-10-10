Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) rose 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 412,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,153,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.12.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

