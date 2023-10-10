Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SUN

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.08. 255,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,435. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.