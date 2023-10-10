SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,792,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 5,000,639 shares.The stock last traded at $5.39 and had previously closed at $5.18.

Several research firms have commented on SPWR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.91.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of SunPower by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth $772,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

