Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 5,932,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 9,234,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.47.

Sunrun Trading Up 11.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,302.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,248 shares of company stock valued at $869,009. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

