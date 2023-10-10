S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised S&W Seed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

S&W Seed Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. S&W Seed had a net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

