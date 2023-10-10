Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Cap Hits $68.70 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $68.70 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,302,564,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,717,220,621 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

