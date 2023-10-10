Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Swipe has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $158.30 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 580,437,681 coins and its circulating supply is 580,437,195 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars.

