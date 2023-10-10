Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SNV opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 197,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,598,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 229,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,082. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after buying an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after buying an additional 228,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after buying an additional 3,413,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,994,000 after buying an additional 35,024 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

