T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Cut by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.4% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 50,797 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

TMUS stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

