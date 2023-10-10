Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 1.9%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 517,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,697,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Tellurian Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tellurian by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 40.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

