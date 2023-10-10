Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 1.9%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 517,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,697,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Tellurian Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian
About Tellurian
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
