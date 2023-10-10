Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Bank of America

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

TER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.94.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $99.31. 46,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,513. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average of $102.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,860,654. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,404.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

