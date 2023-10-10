Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $11,384,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.81 on Tuesday, hitting $267.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,202,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,886,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.07.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

