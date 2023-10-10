Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.67. 29,881,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,846,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $840.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.07.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

