The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $31,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,951,000. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in AES by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AES by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 51,367 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $4,476,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AESC traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.96. 3,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.29. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

AES Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.7188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%.

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AES news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

